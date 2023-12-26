Police in Indian capital investigate blast near Israeli embassy

New Delhi, Dec 26 (EFE).- The police are investigating an explosion that occurred near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday.

There were no casualties reported from the incident, and the nature of the detonation remains unknown so far.

“There was an explosion near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi. There were no casualties as a result of the explosion,” the Israeli foreign ministry said in a statement.

The authorities in the Indian capital received a call alerting them about a blast that reportedly occurred around 5pm local time, a security guard from a nearby building told India’s PTI news agency.

“The circumstances of the incident are under investigation by the local authorities in full cooperation with the Israeli security forces,” said the Israeli foreign ministry.

A forensic team official confirmed to the press after scanning the area that so far nothing had been found.

The Israeli embassy in New Delhi reported a light explosion – without casualties – in its vicinity on Jan. 29, 2021, coinciding with the celebration of the 29th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. EFE

