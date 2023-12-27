3 killed in Israeli strike on south Lebanon

Beirut, Dec 27 (EFE).- An Israeli attack on a south Lebanon border town has killed a Hezbollah fighter and his two relatives, the media and the Shia militant group reported on Wednesday.

The Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) said one person sustained injuries in the Israeli bombing of a residential house in the heart of Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon just before midnight.

Three bodies belonging to Ali Bazzi, his brother Ibrahim Bazzi, and Ibrahim’s wife, Shrouk Hamoud, were recovered from the rubble of the destroyed house.

Ibrahim had arrived in Lebanon a few days ago from Australia, where he has lived for years. He wanted his wife, Shorouk, to leave Lebanon and settle with him in Australia.

Teams from four different organizations conducted the rescue efforts alongside the Lebanese authorities to recover the bodies of the victims from the rubble.

The ANN did not specify whether all the victims were civilians or who was the target of the attack. Still, Hezbollah said in a press statement that Ali Bazzi belonged to its ranks and described his death as another martyrdom “on the road to Jerusalem.”

The Shiite group referred to the casualties it suffered in border clashes with Israeli militants since Oct. 8, when violence erupted after the war in Gaza.

The border clashes have intensified over time, sparking fears that Lebanon could become a second front in the Gaza war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

According to the health ministry data, 110 people have been killed on the Lebanese side and another 492 were injured due to border violence in the last more than two and a half months of intense military tensions.

Wednesday night marked the first attack in the heart of Bint Jbeil since the beginning of hostilities, even as other nearby areas have been repeatedly targeted by Israeli attacks over the past few weeks. EFE

njd-ssk