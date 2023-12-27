Air pollution reaches unhealthy levels in most of Thailand

Bangkok, Dec 27 (EFE).- Air pollution in Thailand on Wednesday reached unhealthy levels in more than half of the country, with residents advised to wear face-masks outdoors to avoid the risk of respiratory diseases.

The hazardous situation that could “impact health” has affected 42 of the country’s 77 provinces, including the capital city of Bangkok, Thailand’s Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency said in a statement.

“Citizens are advised to wear masks at all times when outdoors to prevent potential health impacts, especially respiratory-related illnesses,” it said.

The pollution was largely caused by fires in agricultural zones in the central and northern regions, according to the agency, which used a combination of satellite technology and Artificial Intelligence for its environmental review.

On Wednesday morning, the concentration of PM2.5 – ultra-fine particulate pollutants – had reached up to 65.1 micrograms per cubic meter of air in at least five provinces, including Chai-Nat, Nakhon Sawan, Phichit, Uthai Thani, and Sukhothai.

Particularly in Bangkok, pollution levels exceeded the orange range standards in all areas, with PM2.5 reaching up to 59.8 micrograms per cubic meter, according to the statement.

The World Health Organization recommends that the average for PM 2.5 concentrations should not exceed five micrograms per cubic meter of air, with 24-hour average exposures not surpassing 15 micrograms per cubic meter of air for more than 3-4 days a year.

Air pollution is a recurring issue in Thailand during the dry season between October and April, attributed to factors such as heavy traffic, construction and industrial activities, and the burning of crop residues in agricultural zones.

On Dec. 26, the authorities reported at least 88 fires, mainly in agricultural fields, across Thailand. Additionally, 394 fire spots were identified in neighboring Cambodia, 190 in Myanmar, 159 in Vietnam, and 70 in Laos. EFE

