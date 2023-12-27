China accuses Taiwan’s presidential candidate of pushing them to ‘brink of war’

Beijing, Dec 27 (EFE).- The Chinese government on Wednesday accused Taiwan’s current vice president and the ruling party’s presidential candidate, William Lai Ching-te, of pushing the island to the “brink of war” with China.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials “obstinately stick to ‘Taiwan independence’ stance, escalating the tense and volatile situation across the Strait and pushing Taiwan toward the brink of war,” China’s Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Chen Binhua said at a press conference.

The Chinese government reaction comes days after the DPP’s presidential candidate claimed that if he was elected as Taiwan’s leader in the upcoming January elections, the likelihood of a cross-Strait war with China would be “minimal.”

“The pursuit of ‘Taiwan independence’ means war,” Chen emphasized, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

The spokesperson claimed that the “one-China principle” was a widely accepted consensus in the international community.

He stressed that opposing “Taiwan independence” and safeguarding peace in the Strait was “the right way forward.”

Taiwan is set to hold presidential elections on Jan. 13, the result of which will significantly influence the island’s policy toward China, which claims sovereignty over it.

The DPP candidate is expected to compete against rivals from the opposition parties of Kuomintang and Taiwan People’s Party.

Taiwan’s ruling party, labeled separatist by China, accuses Beijing of attempting to interfere in the upcoming elections through military and economic pressures and influence. EFE

