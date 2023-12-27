Dozens of Russian soldiers missing after Ukraine hits warship in Crimea

Moscow, Dec 27 (EFE).- More than 30 soldiers are believed to be missing after Ukrainian forces allegedly hit the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s Novocherkassk tank landing ship in Crimea, a Russian Telegram news channel said on Wednesday.

Astra, the news channel, said 77 sailors were on board the ship when it suffered the attack on Tuesday in annexed Crimea’s Feodosia port.

The attack injured 19 sailors on the vessel due to the impact of the Storm Shadow missile launched by a Ukrainian aircraft.

Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-backed governor of the annexed region, the port area was cordoned off after the enemy attack.”Explosions have stopped, and the fire has been contained.”

The Russian defense ministry said on Tuesday that one person lost his life and four suffered injuries in the attack.

The only person officially identified as dead is Nadezhda Tolschina, an employee of the port security service.

Astra and other independent media claim that the ship was sunk, even though Moscow only recognized some damage.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu informed Russian President Vladimir Putin about the damage on Tuesday.

Ukraine’s military claimed in a Telegram post on Tuesday that tactical aviation units fired cruise missiles at the port of Feodosia, hitting the Novocherkassk ship.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy extended “special thanks to our air forces” for the “good work on the invaders in Crimea.”

“There will not be a single peaceful place for the occupiers in Ukraine,” he wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

In April last year, Russia acknowledged only one death and 27 missing in the sinking of the guided-missile cruiser Moskva, which was the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.

The ship sank in April 2022 after being struck by Ukrainian missiles.

Ukraine destroyed another large landing ship of the Black Sea Fleet, the “Saratov,” in the attack on Mar. 24, 2022.

The last major blow to the Russian Navy occurred in September when Ukrainians attacked the Crimean port of Sevastopol with cruise missiles, where another landing ship and a submarine that were under repair in a shipyard were damaged. EFE

mos-ssk