Israeli embassy in India closed amid blast investigation

New Delhi, Dec 27 (EFE).- The Israeli Embassy in India was closed on Wednesday while the main anti-terrorist security agency investigated a recent explosion that took place the previous day in which no casualties were reported.

The blast occurred around 5pm local time on Tuesday and all workers and diplomats of the mission were safe, according to a video post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) by Israel’s deputy ambassador to India, Ohad Nakash Kaynar.

“The Embassy is closed for today, we are working from home,” the mission’s spokesperson Guy Nir told EFE on Wednesday, adding that the investigation was being carried out by the Indian law enforcement.

He further said that the date of return of diplomatic personnel to the building was “uncertain for now.”

A team of National Investigation Agency personnel, anti-explosive dogs and forensic experts was deployed Wednesday around the Embassy to continue gathering information about the incident, according to the footage aired by local news broadcaster NDTV.

So far, the authorities have only managed to find a letter addressed to the Israeli ambassador in the vicinity of the building, which is located in the heart of New Delhi, according to ANI news agency.

The Israeli government, in a statement, warned that the explosion could be a possible terrorist attack, and recommended its citizens in India to take extreme precautions, and avoid openly displaying Israeli symbols or posting their itineraries or photographs on social networks.

The Israeli embassy in New Delhi reported a light explosion – without casualties – in its vicinity on Jan. 29, 2021, coinciding with the celebration of the 29th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

On Feb. 13, 2012, a bomb attack on an Israeli diplomatic vehicle, in which the wife of the Israeli Defense attaché was traveling, left four wounded in the Indian capital.

Since the start of military operations in Gaza on Oct. 7 against the Islamist organization Hamas, and the increasing number of civilian casualties among the Palestinian population, there have been protests and some violent incidents near different Israeli embassies around the world. EFE

