Over 13,000 arrested in Sri Lanka’s anti-drug campaign

Colombo, Dec 27 (EFE).- More than 13,000 people have been arrested in Sri Lanka as a part of the massive anti-drug operations launched by the police, according to official sources Wednesday.

“We have so far arrested over 13,000 suspects in 13,800 raids from Dec. 17 to Dec. 23. The operation was stopped for Christmas, and restarted today,” a police spokesperson, who asked not to be named, told EFE.

Security forces claimed to have seized about 450 kilograms (992 pounds) of different narcotics, including heroin and methamphetamine.

As a part of Operation Justice, the authorities of the island nation began the massive wave of arrests on Dec. 17 with the Minister of Public Security of Spain, Tiran Alles, promising to eradicate drug trafficking.

The campaign has sparked criticism from human rights organizations, claiming that searches were conducted without search warrants and targeted only the poorer neighborhoods.

Moreover, there has also been criticism over the appointment of Deshabandu Tennakoon as the new police chief of the country, given that he, along with three others, were found guilty by the Supreme Court of illegally detaining and torturing a person in custody in 2011.

Meanwhile, the country’s prison affairs minister, Wijedasa Rajapakse, told the media on Tuesday that the prisons were already overcrowded and the prison system could get overburdened with the current trend of arrests.

However, he claimed that in the long-run, Sri Lanka would be rid of illegal drugs, which would benefit the country.

Sri Lanka has led major anti-drug operations in the past. In 2019, then-President Maithripala Sirisena promised an all out war on drugs and the reinstatement of the death penalty for traffickers, similar to the bloody campaign of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. EFE

