Pope Francis calls war evil, prays for victims of Israel-Hamas war

Vatican City, Dec 27 (EFE).- Pope Francis on Wednesday appealed for peace in Israel, Palestine, and Ukraine during the general audience held at the Vatican.

“Please, do not forget to pray for those suffering the terrible consequences of violence and war especially for (those) martyred (in) Ukraine and for the populations of Palestine and Israel, ” the pope said.

“War is an evil. Let us pray for an end to war,” he said, appealing to his audience to “watch over the heart” and reject evil.

He emphasized that “the devil, tempting us to do evil, tries to draw us away from God and that we must never ever dialogue with him.”

On Tuesday, during the Angelus prayer, the pope urged the international community for peace in the face of the “desert of death” in Syria, Gaza, and Ukraine.

In his Christmas message on Monday, the pontiff called for an end to the conflict in Gaza.

“I implore that the military operations cease, with their dramatic consequences of innocent civilian victims, and that the desperate humanitarian situation be remedied by allowing the arrival of aid,” he said. EFE

