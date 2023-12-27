Several killed in West Bank clashes between Israeli soldiers, Palestinians

Jerusalem, Dec 27 (EFE).- At least six people were killed and several others wounded on Wednesday due to alleged Israeli gunfire during an Israeli military operation in a Palestinian refugee camp in the north of the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

“Six (people) killed by the occupation (Israel) and some who were seriously wounded were transported to the Thabet Thabet government hospital in Tulkarem,” the ministry said in a statement.

The official Palestinian Wafa news agency said the Israeli military stormed several Palestinian towns early on Wednesday and raided residential houses and agricultural lands.

The news agency said Israeli airstrikes killed them in the Nur Shams refugee camp.

The military operations sparked clashes between young Palestinians and the Israeli forces, “who fired live ammunition and tear gas canisters,” the news agency said.

The army did not immediately respond to an EFE request for comment.

Violence across the West Bank has escalated since the war between Israel and Hamas erupted in Gaza after the Islamist militant group’s Oct.7 mass killings in Israel.

More than 310 Palestinians, including 74 minors, have died in clashes with Israeli forces and settlers since the Gaza war began.

In parallel, the area has seen the proliferation of new Palestinian armed groups, which carry out more and more attacks and have left 41 dead on the Israeli side, most of them settlers.

At least 519 Palestinians have been killed since the beginning of 2023, most of them militants in armed clashes with Israeli troops and attackers. The dead also include civilians, including more than 110 minors.

Israel took control of the West Bank during the 1967 Six-Day War and has maintained a long-standing occupation and colonization of the territory since. EFE

yo-ssk