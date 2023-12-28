13 dead, 14 injured as bus catches fire after collision in India

New Delhi, Dec 28 (EFE).- A devastating accident involving a collision between a bus and a truck killed at least 13 passengers and wounded 14 in central India, official sources said on Thursday.

The bus, carrying around 30 passengers in the Guna district of Madhya Pradesh, caught fire after the collision on Wednesday night, leaving survivors recounting the horror.

“We were headed to Aaron. The dumper’s impact sounded like a bomb blast. The bus overturned, engulfed in flames. People were piled on top of each other. I couldn’t save my daughter,” survivor Shriram Ojha told the Indian Express newspaper.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav formed a four-member committee has to investigate the accident.

In response to reports in several regional media outlets that the bus lacked the appropriate certificates to operate on the road, Yadav said in a video statement that he had instructed local authorities to be “vigilant” and “take measures”.

The regional government announced financial compensation of 400,000 rupees (about $4,800) for the relatives of the deceased and 50,000 rupees for the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow over the tragic incident.

Traffic accidents are frequent and remain a significant concern in India, marked by poor road conditions and lax adherence to safety regulations.

In November, at least 36 people died in Indian-administered Kashmir after the bus they were traveling in plunged into a ravine.

In 2021, over 153,000 people lost their lives in approximately 412,000 accidents across India, according to government data. EFE

daa-ssk