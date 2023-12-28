3 Israeli Army officers killed in Gaza fighting

Jerusalem, Dec 28 (EFE).- The Israeli Army has lost three officers in fighting in Gaza, the military said on Thursday, bringing its casualties since the beginning of the ground offensive in the Palestinian Strip to 167.

The Israeli military said a major, a captain, and a sergeant were killed in different areas of Gaza.

Major Dvir David Fima, 32, and Captain Neriya Zisk, 24, died while fighting in the center of the strip.

Sergeant Asaf Pinhas Tubul, 22, died in the south of the coastal enclave, according to the Israeli Army.

The officers, all of them part of infantry and artillery units, were killed on Wednesday, with another officer and a soldier sustaining serious injuries.

At least 898 Israeli soldiers have been injured since the start of the ground offensive on Oct. 27, according to Israeli Army data.

Since the beginning of the war on Oct. 7, after the Islamist group Hamas carried out an attack on Israel, the dead in Israel’s ranks have totaled 501, along with 2,110 injured.

The Israeli Army’s assault on the Palestinian enclave by land, sea, and air has concentrated in recent hours on areas like Derj Tupah in northern Gaza, where a fighter jet hit a Hamas anti-tank unit, according to the Israeli Army.

Israeli troops destroyed Hamas infrastructure inside a building from where rockets were fired at military vehicles, the army said.

The Hamas attack on Oct. 7 left more than 1,200 dead and some 240 hostages taken to Gaza.

Israel’s retaliatory military offensive in Gaza has killed 21,110 people and injured 55,243, according to the health ministry of the Hamas-ruled enclave. EFE

