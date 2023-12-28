Israeli military kills nearly 200 in Gaza offensive

Jerusalem, Dec 28 (EFE).- Nearly 200 people, mostly women and children, were killed and more than 325 injured in the last 24 hours of an ongoing Israeli military operation in the war-battered Gaza enclave.

Citing health sources, the official Palestinian Wafa news agency said the Israeli military wiped out at least 16 Palestinian families, killing 195 and injuring 325 over the past day.

The news agency said the Israeli military bombed Deir al-Balah and the Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip, leaving several residents dead and wounded.

According to sources, the military hit a civilian vehicle transporting wounded people from Deir al-Balah, which led to the killing of all occupants in the car.

Another attack on a house in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip killed at least seven civilians.

The Khan Yunis city in the south of the strip was rocked by violent raids by Israeli aircraft and artillery, which resulted in the killing and injury of several citizens, most of them children and women.

An attack on al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis left some 30 civilians dead on Wednesday evening.

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported 10 dead and at least 12 wounded in a bombing on Thursday near the hospital, the third attack in the area in just one hour.

The war between Hamas, which de facto rules the strip, and Israel erupted on Oct. 7, after Palestinian militants stormed through the Gaza border to launch multi-pronged attacks across southern Israel.

The militants killed some 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and abducted around 240.

Israel launched a military campaign in Gaza, killing more than 21,100 people, mostly women and children, according to the Gaza health ministry. EFE

lar-ssk