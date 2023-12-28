Republicans appeal Trump ballot ban at supreme court

Washington, Dec 27 (EFE).- The Republican Party appealed Wednesday to the United States Supreme Court the decision of a court in Colorado to exclude former President Donald Trump from state primaries.

In the appeal, Republicans said the state court’s decision to ban the former president from participating in the primaries will distort the 2024 elections, in which Trump is seeking re-election, according to US media reports.

The nine supreme court judges must now decide whether to admit the case.

Last week, in an unprecedented ruling, the Colorado Supreme Court expelled Trump from the state’s Republican Party primaries for his role in the assault on the Capitol.

The justices appealed to the 14th Amendment of the constitution, which prohibits people who have participated in an insurrection from holding elected office.

That amendment was approved in 1868, after the Civil War in the US, to prevent people associated with the southern rebels of the Confederacy from coming to power.

Colorado will hold its presidential primaries on Mar. 5, known as Super Tuesday, a key date on which 16 states will vote and which may define the race.

Republican primaries begin on Jan. 15 with the Iowa caucuses and Trump is the favorite according to all polls to once again face President Democrat Joe Biden in the November elections for the White House. EFE

