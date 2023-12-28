Sánchez reiterates Spain’s commitment to Iraq’s security, stability

Baghdad, Dec 28 (EFE).- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez Thursday reassured his Iraqi counterpart, Mohamed Shia al-Sudani, of Spain’s unwavering commitment to the security and stability of Iraq.

Sánchez reaffirmed the support in a joint statement with al-Sudani following their meeting in Baghdad.

The Spanish prime minister arrived on Wednesday for a state visit to meet with Iraqi officials and visit Spanish troops stationed in the country as part of NATO’s training and advisory mission.

This marks the first official visit by a Spanish head of government to Iraq since Jose Maria Aznar visited the country in 2003.

During the joint appearance with Sudani, Sánchez emphasized Spain’s commitment to Iraq’s security, underscoring the presence of Spanish military personnel in the country as part of NATO’s training mission for Iraqi security forces.

He noted that the commitment has become more visible since a Spanish general took charge of the NATO training mission in the country in May.

Sánchez said Spain would continue its security cooperation with Iraq for as long as necessary to support the unity, sovereignty, and stability of the country.

Expressing concern over escalating tensions in the region and their impact on Iraq, Sánchez conveyed Spain’s support and gratitude for the Iraqi government’s efforts in protecting international troops deployed in the country.

The leaders also discussed the ongoing conflict in Gaza, with Sánchez calling for a ceasefire to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the war-torn enclave.

The Spanish leader urged the international community and conflicting parties to focus on establishing a credible political process that includes the effective implementation of the two-state solution.

Sánchez assured that bilateral relations with Baghdad are excellent but still have a significant potential for further cooperation across political, economic, commercial, cultural, and educational domains.

The two sides have also agreed to convene a meeting of the Economic and Commercial Joint Commission in Baghdad in 2024.

Sánchez also conveyed to the Iraqi Prime Minister the interest of numerous Spanish companies in contributing to the reconstruction and development sectors of the country.

During the meeting, Sudani emphasized the “promising opportunities” for cooperation and partnership with the Spanish side, particularly with leading Spanish companies that would benefit both countries, his press office said in a statement.

“The Prime Minister affirmed Iraq’s readiness to benefit from Spanish expertise in solar energy, tourism, antiquities, and addressing climate change. He had issued directives to ministries and institutions to be open to cooperation with Spanish companies in these areas,” it said. EFE

