Venezuela considers arrival of British warship in Guyana a ‘hostile provocation’

Caracas, Dec 28 (EFE) – The Venezuelan government on Thursday condemned the arrival of a British warship in Guyana, considering it a “hostile provocation” and a “direct threat to peace” amid the territorial dispute between both South American countries, which recently committed to reduce tensions.

In a statement published on X (Twitter) the Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Yván Gil, categorically rejected the arrival of the ship HMS Trent to the coasts of Guyana.

In Venezuela’s opinion, the presence of the military vessel is “extremely serious”, as are the statements made by the United Kingdom, which they call the “dispossessor” of the Essequibo, since Guyana was a British colony until 1966, and accuses the UK of continuing to “interfere” in the controversy.

“These statements have been synchronized with the actions of the United States Southern Command, which is clearly becoming a direct threat to the peace and stability of the region,” the letter added.

Caracas also considered the arrival of the ship as a violation of the agreements signed on December 14 between Maduro and his Guyanese counterpart, Irfaan Ali, in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, where they committed not to threaten each other and to avoid incidents that could trigger further tensions.

For this reason, Venezuela called on Guyana “to take immediate measures to remove the HMS Trent and to refrain from further involving military powers in the territorial dispute.”

It adds that it “reserves” the right to “defend the maritime and territorial integrity of the homeland.”

Finally, it also warns the Caribbean Community (Caricom) and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac), which facilitated the San Vicentina meeting, that these actions are “contrary to the spirit of peace and understanding” agreed upon.

The controversy escalated after Venezuela, in a unilateral referendum on December 3, approved the annexation of the disputed territory, an area of almost 160,000 square kilometers under the control of Guyana, whose dispute is in the hands of the International Court of Justice. EFE

