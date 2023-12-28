Wave of violence sweeps through Nigeria’s Plateau, leaving 178 dead

Lagos, Dec 28 (EFE).- A series of armed attacks that started over the weekend in the central Nigerian state of Plateau has resulted in the death of 178 people, according to a local official.

Monday Kassah, head of the Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, described it as the worst outbreak of violence this year in the region, known for deadly clashes between herders and farmers.

“Some 178 innocent Bokkos villagers were massacred in cold blood and without provocation. Some 1,290 homes were burned,” said Kassah, as reported by local media.

He said 81 vehicles, 187 two-wheelers, and 267 water pumps were also set ablaze.

“The attacks were well coordinated. Not fewer than 25 different communities were attacked by the bandits,” he said.

Kassah said doctors were treating 88 people who suffered serious injuries in the attacks.

Nigerian Vice President Kashim Shettima visited the area on Wednesday to express solidarity with the grieving families over the killings that he called “unspeakable.”

“We will use all our resources to bring those responsible to justice. We will not give up until we are able to prevent these atrocious acts from being repeated,” said the vice president.

Danjuma Dakil, head of the provincial government in the neighboring Barkin Ladi, confirmed the deaths of at least 30 people in his region, where more than 1,000 injured people were taken to a hospital.

Amnesty International indicated on Tuesday in a statement that the attacks had left more than 140 dead and called for an investigation into the “inexcusable security errors that allowed this horrible massacre.”

“Our investigation has discovered that the gunmen were killing and destroying for more than 48 hours, moving from one village to another,” Amnesty said.

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has condemned the massacre and ordered the country’s security agencies “to immediately intervene, search every part of the area, and arrest those guilty of these atrocities.”

The president also called for “the immediate mobilization of relief resources for the surviving victims of these primitive and cruel attacks.”

Plateau, which lies on the dividing line between Nigeria’s Muslim-majority north and Christian-dominated south, is an ethnically and religiously diverse hinterland called Nigeria’s Middle Belt.

It has endured years of ethnic and religious tensions that have claimed hundreds of lives.

Some Nigerian states, especially in the center and northwest, suffer incessant attacks by “bandits,” a term used to name criminal gangs that commit mass assaults and kidnappings for ransoms. EFE

