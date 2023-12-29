Australia faces new year amid strong storms, heat waves

Sydney. Australia, Dec 29 (EFE).- Australia faces the last weekend of the year and the New Year celebration amid warnings of strong storms in the east of the country, which have already left 11 dead, and heat waves in the west and north of the oceanic nation.

According to the latest forecast from the climatology department, the city of Marble Bar, in the state of Western Australia, could reach 49C on Saturday, a heat wave that will also affect other parts of the country and has led authorities to remain on alert for the possibility of forest fires occurring.

This heat stroke in the middle of the southern summer coincides with new storms expected for the eastern states of Queensland and New South Wales, which will continue until Monday.

According to the official agency, some of these storms will bring torrential rains and winds of more than 90kmph.

This week at least 11 people died in the state of Queensland and Victoria as a result of floods and falling trees due to the strong storm that hit the eastern region of Australia.

The north of the country also felt the blow of Category 2 Cyclone Jasper, which left major flooding in some areas of the Northern Territory.

This southern summer, which runs between December and February, is under the influence of the El Niño phenomenon, which generally causes temperatures above average and is associated with extreme conditions that can cause forest fires, the arrival of cyclones and drought. EFE

