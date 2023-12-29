‘China aware of Taiwan’s every military move’

Beijing, Dec 29 (EFE).- China’s defense ministry has claimed to be closely monitoring every military maneuver made by Taiwan in the disputed strait.

The claim, reported by the state-run Xinhua news agency on Friday, was made by Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian during a press conference on Thursday in response to a media question regarding the Taiwan military’s remarks, particularly in light of the upcoming regional elections.

Kuomintang (KMT), or the Chinese Nationalist Party, presidential candidate Hou You-yi (C) and vice presidential candidate Jaw Shau-kong (C-R) greet supporters during a campaign rally in Taipei city, Taiwan, 23 December 2023. EFE-EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Wu emphasized that the Chinese military would undertake “all necessary measures to safeguard” national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Accusing Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of purposefully inflating the “mainland military threat,” Wu suggested that such actions were politically motivated to gain electoral advantages.

Taiwan is gearing up for presidential elections scheduled for Jan. 13, and the results are anticipated to shape the island’s policy toward China, which asserts sovereignty over the self-ruled region.

The current front-runner is the DPP candidate, maintaining stable support at around 30 percent in polls, compared to the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) and Taiwan People’s Party (TPP).

Initially planning to present a united front, the KMT and TPP failed to reach an agreement on a joint presidential candidate.

President Tsai Ing-wen, who is ineligible to run for a third term, has overseen two terms marked by escalating tensions with China.

These tensions heightened, particularly since last summer, following the visit of then US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, an event that drew strong protests from Chinese authorities.

The specter of China and its military mights loom large over the upcoming Taiwanese elections, underscoring the complex geopolitical dynamics in the region.

China considers the island, which has been governed autonomously since 1949, a breakaway part of its territory.

Beijing says it reserves the right to use force to reunify Taiwan, even though a peaceful merger would be its first choice. EFE

aa-ssk