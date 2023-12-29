Dozens of Gazans killed in recent hours during Israeli shelling

Jerusalem, Dec 29 (EFE).- Dozens of Palestinians have been killed in recent hours during Israeli bombardments on several parts of the Gaza Strip, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported Friday.

The strike have been targeting central and southern areas in particular, the agency said.

“Dozens of citizens killed and wounded by the continuous bombardment by the Israeli occupation forces by land, sea and air on various areas of Gaza” in recent hours, Wafa reported, citing Gazan medical officials.

A general view shows the destroyed Shujaiya neighborhood in the Gaza Strip, as seen from a position near the Israeli-Gaza border, in southern Israel, 29 December 2023. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

“Planes, artillery, and tanks attacked several civilian homes” in central and southern Gaza, two areas heavily hit by attacks in recent days, while the Israeli army “continues to bombard large areas of the governorate of Khan Yunis”.

Israel said Friday that it had killed “dozens” of militants while expanding its operations around Khan Younis.

According to Wafa, dozens of people were killed by air strikes on Thursday in the southern city of Rafah, on the border with Egypt, where many of the 1.9 million internally displaced Gazans have fled to.

Attacks on the Al Maghazi refugee camp in the central town of Deir Balah left 14 dead “in the bombing of at least two houses”, while “helicopters fired with machine guns at the homes of citizens in the central region”.

The offensive on Gaza began last Oct 7, following Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel that left more than 1,200 dead.

Smoke rises above the Shujaiya neighborhood in the Gaza Strip, as seen from a position near the Israeli-Gaza border, in southern Israel, 29 December 2023. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

The Israeli attacks on the Strip have left more than 21,300 Palestinians dead, although it is feared that the figure could be much higher due to the thousands of people who are missing, presumed to be buried under the rubble of buildings destroyed by the bombing and fighting. EFE

jma/ks