Pro-democracy activist flees Hong Kong, seeks UK asylum

Hong Kong, Dec 29 (EFE).- A prominent pro-democracy activist has fled Hong Kong and sought asylum in the United Kingdom after he was coerced into joining the police as an informant.

In a Facebook post, 22-year-old Tony Chung shared his ordeal since his release in June.

Chung was charged under the controversial National Security Law in 2020 and sentenced to prison in 2021.

After his release, the ex-convener of the now-disbanded pro-independence group Studentlocalism said the authorities monitored him closely and made him meet them “every two to four weeks.”

He was prohibited from sharing details of his conviction, speaking to the media, and addressing the public.

“I was interrogated about my activities in the preceding weeks, asked about individuals I had met (…) about (my) visits to restaurants or bars, along with the content of conversations.”

Chung said the authorities, who had access to his bank accounts, prohibited him from working in “specific businesses” that affected his financial autonomy.

He said he was coerced to join the national security police as an informant and “supply information about others” in exchange for money to prove his “reformation and willingness to cooperate.”

After months of complying with the officials, Chung managed to seek permission to celebrate Christmas in Japan.

From Japan, the activist fled to the UK as several protesters he knew were granted asylum there and said it was “the safest and most appropriate path.”

“In the days ahead, I will continue my studies, hoping to contribute everything I can as a Hong Kong exile, as I have always been, to the best of my ability,” he said.

Currently, Hong Kong is looking for eight former lawyers and activists, residing in Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States and under investigation for “collusion with foreign forces” or inciting secession and subversion.

The police have offered a reward of HK$1 million ($127,979) in exchange for information leading to their arrest.

Among them are lawyer Kevin Yam, an Australian citizen, and former legislator Ted Hui, who also currently resides in Australia.

Earlier Friday, the Hong Kong police issued an arrest warrant against pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow, who is on a wanted list after skipping her bail.

Chow, the co-founder of the defunct Demosisto party, had announced earlier this month that she had fled to Canada to continue her studies and that she did not intend to return to Hong Kong.

In June 2020, Beijing introduced the national security law in Hong Kong’s mini-constitution, bypassing the local legislature, after a year of anti-government protests and unrest.

The law criminalizes secession, terrorism, and collaborating with foreign forces and the charges can carry life sentences. EFE

msc/up/ssk