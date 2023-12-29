Deadly wave of Russian missile strikes hit Ukrainian cities

Lviv, Ukraine, Dec 29 (EFE).- At least 12 people have been killed in Ukraine after a massive wave of Russian missile attacks on Friday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said around 110 missiles had been fired at Ukraine, adding that most had been shot down.

Ukrainian rescuers work at the site of a damaged residential building after shelling in Odesa, southwestern Ukraine, 29 December 2023, amid the Russian invasion. EFE/EPA/IGOR TKACHENKO

“Today Russia used nearly every type of weapon in its arsenal: “Kindzhals,” S-300s, cruise missiles, and drones. Strategic bombers launched X-101/X-505 missiles. A total of around 110 missiles were fired against Ukraine, with the majority of them being shot down,” he wrote on X.

A maternity hospital, schools, a shopping mall, apartment blocks, a warehouse and a parking lot were among the infrastructure that was damaged in the wave of attacks.

Among the cities attacked were the capital Kyiv, Lviv (west), Odesa (south), Dnipro (center), Zaporizhia (south) and Kharkiv (northeast), Zelenskyy said.

“Unfortunately, there have been fatalities and injuries as a result of the strikes. All services are working around the clock and providing the necessary aid,” the president added, promising a response to the “terrorist strikes.”

“We will continue to fight for the security of our entire country, every city, and every citizen. Russian terror must and will lose,” Zelenskyy said.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said 12 people had been killed, although the figure is expected to rise further. EFE

int-cph/ks