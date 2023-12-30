Ukraine hits Russian border city in missile attack

Moscow, Dec 30 (EFE).- At least 14 people were killed after the Ukrainian army fired missiles on the Russian city of Belgorod, capital of the eponymous region bordering Ukraine, Russian officials said.

“According to verified data, 12 adults and two children were killed in Belgorod. As many as 108 people, including 15 children, were injured,” a spokesman for the Russian emergencies ministry told state-owned Tass.

The governor of Belgorod, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported that Ukrainian artillery had fired on the center of the city, which is home to some 330,000 people.

A handout photo made available by the Russian rescuers carrying an injured woman after shelling in Belgorod, Russia, 30 December 2023. EFE/EPA/RUSSIAN EMERGENCIES MINISTRY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a team headed by the health minister to the region.

The region of Belgorod, which shares a 552-kilometer (342 miles) border with Ukraine, has been the hardest hit in Russia since the invasion began in February 2022.

The Ukrainian army launched the attack a day after Russia hit Kyiv and several other Ukrainian cities in a massive barrage of missile and drone strikes, the largest of the war so far.

The UN Security Council held an urgent meeting on Friday to discuss the attacks, which have left at least 39 dead and 160 wounded, Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said Saturday. EFE

