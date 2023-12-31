At least 10 insurgents killed by security forces in Pakistan

Islamabad, Dec 31 (EFE).- At least 10 suspected insurgents were killed in two operations by security forces in the last 48 hours, the Pakistani army said Sunday.

The first operation took place on Friday in the tribal district of North Waziristan, bordering Afghanistan, resulting in the death of “five terrorists” during an “intense fire exchange,” the media office of the Pakistani Army (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to security forces, the deceased were responsible for several attacks on Pakistani soldiers and the targeted killing of civilians.

In a subsequent operation in Awaran district in the southern province of Baluchistan, the army “busted” a “terrorist hideout” of another armed group and killed five suspected insurgents, the ISPR said.

Pakistan has seen a spike in terrorist incidents since the Afghan Taliban seized Kabul in August 2021.

The government accuses Pakistan’s main Taliban group, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), of using Afghan soil to carry out attacks in Pakistan.

The spike in violence has been particularly felt in the border provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

At least three police officers and five insurgents were killed on Dec. 15 in an attack on a police station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

That same week, 23 Pakistani soldiers and 6 insurgents died during an attack on a military base in the same province, which was claimed by a Taliban group.EFE

aa-hbc/ks