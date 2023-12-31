North Korea says unification with South is ‘not possible’

Seoul, Dec 31 (EFE).- North Korea said it rules out any type of reconciliation or unification with its southern neighbor, according to Sunday state media reports, after the conclusion of an important five-day plenary meeting.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said he does not consider Seoul a counterpart for reconciliation and unification, saying the neighboring country “has declared (North Korea) as its main enemy, so the party has come to the conclusion that unification is not possible,” he said, news agency KCNA said.

Kim said there must be a “fundamental change” in dealing with South Korea, adding that inter-Korean relations have become those of “two hostile countries” or “countries in a state of combat.”

At last year’s plenary party meeting, Kim called South Korea an “undoubted enemy” and called for an “exponential” increase in the country’s nuclear arsenal and the development of tactical nuclear weapons.

The secretive country also announced that it intends to launch three more spy satellites in 2024, according to state media, after the first successful launch in November by Pyongyang.

North Korea closes 2023 after having displayed its military muscle with several weapons innovations (a nuclear torpedo, a submarine with the capacity to launch several ballistic missiles, its first spy satellite and its first solid fuel intercontinental ballistic missile).

Pyongyang has chosen to strengthen its ties with Beijing and Moscow, which have vetoed new sanctions against the regime and seem to provide it with certain security guarantees in a global framework marked by the wars in Israel and Ukraine. EFE

