Santiago Sánchez Cogedor freed and transfered to the Spanish Embassy in Iran

Madrid, Dec 31 (EFE). – Santiago Sánchez Cogedor, who was arrested in Iran in 2022 for visiting Masha Amini’s grave, was released on Sunday and is currently at the Spanish embassy in Iran waiting to return to Spain.

His mother, Celia Cogedor, told EFE that after his release and transfer to the Spanish embassy, Sánchez is waiting for the necessary procedures and the organization of flights for his return.

She said she was “overwhelmed” by the news, which she learned in the afternoon through a translator from the Iranian embassy.

The Iranian embassy in Madrid also confirmed the news on X (Twitter): “Iran is pleased to announce the release of Santiago Sánchez Cogedor, the only Spanish citizen imprisoned in Iran.”

“His release comes within the framework of friendly and historic relations between the two countries and in accordance with the law,” the statement added.

Sánchez Cogedor, a 41-year-old man from Madrid, was arrested in October 2022 while traveling on foot to Qatar for the World Cup.

On Oct. 2, 2022, he was arrested in the Kurdish city of Saqqez after visiting and photographing the grave of Mahsa Amini.

Amini was arrested by the morality police in September 2022 for improperly wearing the veil, she was beaten, and later died in hospital after being in a coma for several days.

Her death sparked a wave of widespread protests in Iran that spread internationally and then died out after a fierce repression that resulted in 500 deaths, thousands of arrests and several executions of protesters.

Since his arrest, Sanchez spent more than 14 months in prison. During that time he went on hunger strike to demand better treatment and his release.

His mother told EFE that a few months ago he organized soccer, volleyball and chess tournaments in prison.

“Pambu (as Santiago is known to his family and friends) is now calmer and has accepted his stay in Iranian prison as a volunteer because there are many people he can help,” his mother said in October.

Santiago’s family even appealed to Real Madrid to mediate with Iran to secure his release, but the club did not respond to the request.

Since his arrest, Spanish diplomats have been negotiating with Iran for his release. EFE

