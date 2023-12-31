Seoul suffers biggest December snowfall in more than 40 years

Seoul, Dec 31 (EFE).- Seoul recorded its heaviest snowfall for the month of December since 1981, with more than 10 centimeters of snow Saturday, while the country prepared for more extreme conditions Sunday.

South Korea’s Meteorological Agency issued a heavy snowfall warning Saturday for the capital and several parts of Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces. Snow reached up to 12.2 centimeters, an amount not seen for more than 40 years, when Seoul recorded its all-time high for December with more than 18.3 centimeters of snow.

Authorities lifted the alert late Saturday, but warned of the continuation of heavy snowfall Sunday, which could reach 5 centimeters in the capital, and deployed 4,689 people and 1,218 teams for snow removal tasks in Seoul, as detailed by the South Korean Yonhap agency.

The snowfall caused some minor traffic collisions across the city, with traffic partially restricted on a five-lane highway in central Seoul, while also leaving behind a minor bus accident, as well as a run-over, causing one minor injury. EFE

