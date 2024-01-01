Israel kills Hamas commander who led Oct. 7 attack

Jerusalem, Jan 1 (EFE).- Israel has killed a commander of Hamas’ Nukhba force, the Israeli army on Sunday, as it continued its bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

The Nukhba was the unit that planned and led the surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7, which killed around 1,200 people and sparked the ongoing conflict.

Relatives of killed Palestinians gather near their bodies at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, 27 December 2023, following Israeli air strikes on the Southern Gaza Strip. EFE/EPA/HAITHAM IMAD

According to a military spokesman, a fighter jet attacked and “eliminated” Adil Mismah, commander of the Nukhba corps in Deir Balah, a town that has been heavily hit by Israeli bombardment in recent days.

Mismah led the terrorists who carried out the attack on Kibbutz Kissufim, one of the Israeli communities near Gaza which Hamas militants targeted on Oct. 7, the army said.

Israeli forces were also still engaged in fighting in the Shijaiyah neighborhood of Gaza City and in Khan Younis, in the south of the enclave.

Palestinian news agency Wafa said the attacks on Khan Younis had left “several” dead and “dozens of wounded.”

More than 21,800 people in Gaza have been killed, while another 7,000 are believed to be under the rubble of the enclave’s destroyed buildings. EFE

