Nearly 150 Rohingya refugees arrive by boat in northern Indonesia

Jakarta, Jan 1 (EFE).- A boat carrying nearly 150 members of the Myanmar Rohingya minority community arrived on Sunday at the Indonesian island of Sumatra amid growing local resentment over the increasing number of refugees arriving in the archipelago.

The Indonesian police reported that the boat, with 53 men, 39 women, and 55 minors onboard, was stranded near the village of Karang Gading in northern Sumatra, as stated by the state-run Antara news agency.

The refugees were housed in a provisional center while awaiting the coordination of humanitarian aid provided by the government and global nonprofits such as the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR).

A Rohingya refugee cleans himself in an open area at their temporary shelter under the basement of a government building in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 28 December 2023. EFE-EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Authorities also indicated that they believe two other ships are en route to the Indonesian coast.

The fresh batch of Rohingyas follows the Indonesian Navy expelling a wooden boat carrying an unknown number of refugees from its waters last week near Weh Island, off the coast of Aceh.

According to UNHCR data, more than 1,500 Rohingya have arrived in Indonesia since November, as they escape persecution in Myanmar and challenging conditions in refugee camps in neighboring Bangladesh, including increased crime, restrictions imposed by authorities, and a lack of hope.

In 2022, nearly 3,500 ethnic Rohingya risked their lives on the dangerous shipping routes of the Andaman Sea and the Bay of Bengal. At least 348 of them died or went missing on those crossings, according to UNHCR data.

Rohingya refugees cry during a students protest against the growing arrival of Rohingya refugees in Aceh province, at a temporary shelter under the basement of a government building in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 27 December 2023. EFE-EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

While Indonesia had previously welcomed Rohingya without significant issues, sharing a common Muslim religion, the recent arrivals in 2023 have seen growing hostility and resentment among the local population.

On Wednesday, dozens of protesters harassed a group of Rohingya refugees sheltered in a building in Aceh.

The refugees were eventually moved from there amid a campaign of misinformation and hatred against the persecuted Myanmar minority community.

Around 936,000 Rohingya refugees have fled from neighboring Myanmar to Bangladesh, including 774,000 who survived a wave of violence and persecution by the Myanmar military in August 2017.

The crackdown has led to allegations of ethnic cleansing and genocidal intent against the Myanmar military. EFE

