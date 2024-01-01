Pakistan’s security forces face deadliest year in decade with over 500 killed

Islamabad, Jan 1 (EFE).- Pakistan faced the highest number of violence-related deaths in six years, making the last year the deadliest for security forces in almost a decade, according to a report by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) on Monday.

The annual security report reveals a continuous rise in violence for the third consecutive year, starting from 2021.

In 2023, there was an alarming surge in violence, witnessing a 56 percent increase—a level of escalation unprecedented in the last decade.

Pakistani security officials stand guard outside Peshawar High Court in Peshawar, Pakistan, 01 January 2024. EFE-EPA/ARSHAD ARBAB

The overall number of fatalities rose to 1,524 in 2023 from 980 in 2022.

“In 2023, Pakistan witnessed…1,463 injuries from as many as 789 terror attacks and counter-terror operations,” the report said.

The report highlighted that 2023 marked the deadliest year for the security forces, grappling with militancy since 2007.

“With over 500 fatalities and 299 terror attacks suffered, 2023 was the deadliest year for security forces in nearly a decade, exceeding the 2015 level and highest since 2014,” the report said.

Balochistan, the worst affected region, witnessed a 57 percent increase in violence, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa followed closely with a 55 percent surge, ranking second in the impact of violence.

In 2023, insurgency accounted for nearly 65 percent of all violence-related fatalities, with the remaining 35 percent attributed to security forces’ operations against outlawed groups.

Throughout the year, Pakistan suffered 586 militant attacks, and only 17 percent of them were claimed by banned outfits, including Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), and the Islamic State-Khorasan.

According to the report, security forces carried out 197 operations against outlawed groups, resulting in the deaths of 537-545 suspected militants.

The escalation of fatalities among civilians and security personnel was primarily attributed to the use of the most lethal form of attacks by militants – suicide bombings.

In the reported period, 31 suicide attacks resulted in 287 deaths and 566 injuries.

Security officials bore the brunt of these attacks, facing 19 incidents that caused 150 fatalities and 310 injuries.

Civilians were targeted in 10 attacks, leading to 135 fatalities and 256 injuries.

The report noted a concerning trend, with just three suicide attacks reported in 2020 and six in 2021. EFE

