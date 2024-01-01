Volleys of Palestinian rockets hit Israel as the new year began

Jerusalem, Jan 1 (EFE).- Palestinian militants launched a volley of rockets toward Israeli communities near Gaza and central Israel just at midnight, marking the beginning of 2024, while Israeli troops continued their attacks and fighting in the besieged strip.

Air raid sirens sounded in several communities bordering Gaza at midnight.

An Iraqi man walks next to a Christmas tree decorated with symbolic coffins representing Gaza victims at Tahrir square in central Baghdad, Iraq, 31 December 2023. EFE-EPA/AHMED JALIL

Shortly afterward, several parts of central Israel also resonated with sirens, in what appears to be a symbolic launch of Palestinian rockets to mark the start of the new year.

In the metropolitan area of Tel Aviv in central Israel, projectiles were seen flying in the sky and intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system. Anti-aircraft alarms sounded while Israelis were celebrating the new year.

The scene was reminiscent of the last months of 2023 during the Gaza war, which has been ongoing for almost three months.

The barrage of rockets launched at the beginning of 2024 indicates that the conflict, for now, does not seem to have an immediate end and is expected to extend over the coming months, as indicated by the Israeli government.

According to reports, about 20 rockets were launched from the strip. Some fell in uninhabited areas, while others were intercepted in the air, causing no injuries or material damage.

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes in Gaza continued, with the military offensive killing 21,800 Palestinians amid unprecedented destruction and a humanitarian crisis.

The Israeli offensive in the strip began on Oct. 7, following a Hamas attack on Israel that killed more than 1,200 people and took at least 240 hostages to Gaza. EFE

jma-ssk