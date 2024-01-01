Xi, Biden exchange good wishes to mark 45 years of US-China ties

Beijing, Jan 1 (EFE).- Chinese President Xi Jinping exchanged congratulatory messages on the 45th anniversary of the establishment of ties between Washington and Beijing with his American counterpart Joe Biden, emphasizing that cooperation and respect are key to their relations.

Xi said the relationship between China and the United States, whose establishment marks the 45th anniversary in 2024, “has overcome difficulties and advanced overall, benefiting not only the two peoples, but also peace, stability and the prosperity of the world,” state broadcaster CCTV reported Monday.

He said he wishes to “work together with Biden to continue guiding and navigating relations between China and the US, benefiting the two countries and the two peoples, and promoting the cause of world peace and development.”

“The two sides should implement the consensus and results reached by the two heads of state, and promote the stable, healthy and sustainable development of relations between China and the US with concrete actions,” the leader said. He referred to the November meeting they both had on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco.

Biden said in his message that since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1979, contacts between the US and China have fostered prosperity and opportunities for the US, China and the entire world, CCTV said.

The US president pledged to “responsibly manage” relations and said he hoped to “continue advancing ties between the US and China based on the progress made by his predecessors and their many meetings.”

Relations between China and the US are experiencing a period of thaw after months of hostilities due to trade tensions, technological competition and new episodes of mutual sanctions, among other issues.

Although friction continues to exist on issues such as Taiwan or the South China Sea, both powers resumed high-level military dialogue on Dec. 22. They had been suspended by Beijing after the then US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August 2022, infuriating Chinese authorities. EFE

