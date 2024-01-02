A new year without a home for migrants in New York City

Alicia Sánchez Gómez

New York, US, Jan 1 (EFE).- Some 161,000 migrants who have arrived in New York since 2022 begin the new year facing a very different reality from that of their countries of origin, but not necessarily for the better.

The holidays were especially hard for many Latin American immigrants who spent them far from home and without a place to live, since most of them are staying in hotels or shelters that the city provides in such cases but which they have to leave within a certain period of time.

“For me, this Christmas is sad because I came here alone with my son and we spent Christmas Eve in the bedroom. It’s not the same as being with your family,” a Peruvian woman staying in one of the city’s shelters told EFE.

Some bureaucratic rules even separated families during the holiday season: “I’m staying at the shelter with only my youngest son because my 19-year-old son was transferred to a center for single men,” a Venezuelan woman said.

A holiday without a home

Migrants come to New York City in search of a better life, only to find exorbitant rents and the obligation to leave the shelters set up by the mayor’s office within 60 days for families with children and 30 days for single adults.

Two women from Peru who befriended each other at the Roosevelt Hotel on 45th Street in Manhattan, which has become a shelter for homeless migrants, received eviction notices in December and must leave the hotel in February: after they leave, they have nowhere to go.

Both say that renting an apartment in the city is difficult, especially because of the outrageous prices and the requirement of documentation that they do not have; they also say that having young children is an added obstacle to finding a place to live.

Other immigrants have abandoned the Big Apple because of the difficulties they face there.

This is the case of two sisters, also from Peru, who until recently lived in a hotel in Queens but spent New Year’s Eve sharing an apartment in Texas with their respective husbands and children.

A different story A week before Christmas, St. Peter’s Church in Manhattan and two associations, Pucomit and Raza Zapoteca, organized a reunion of 32 indigenous Mexican families who had not seen their children, nephews, nieces or grandchildren for years .

In most cases, the children had emigrated and were living in New York without documentation, which prevented them from returning to their countries of origin to visit their loved ones.

Ignacia and Ladislao were reunited with their son Orlando, who emigrated from Hidalgo to New York in 2012; when asked about their plans for this holiday season, Orlando replied that he wanted to take them shopping, to celebrate and to show them New York, but above all, “to enjoy life, because time goes by so fast.”

Since the spring of 2022, New York has been experiencing an unprecedented immigration crisis, and the city’s mayor, Eric Adams, plans to cut city spending on migrants by 20%.

In an interview with CNN last Friday, Adams said that this crisis “has the potential to destabilize the financial obligations” of the city and previously he had said that the situation has led New York City to a fiscal crisis that will force it to spend 12,000 million dollars by 2025. EFE

