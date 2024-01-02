At least 1 killed, 5 wounded as Ukraine hits Belgorod again

Moscow, Dec 2 (EFE).- At least one person was killed and five others were wounded in a Ukrainian missile attack on the border region of Belgorod on Tuesday, local governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

The incident is the latest in an escalation over recent days that has seen Russia and Ukraine attack each other with barrages of missile and drone strikes.

“One man was killed when a shell exploded next to him while he was driving the car,” Gladkov said on Telegram. “He died on the spot from shrapnel wounds.”

Hours earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry had reported three attempted attacks on the Belgorod region by Kyiv’s forces. A total of 17 Ukrainian missiles were downed on Tuesday, according to the Russian military.

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Monday that Ukraine’s shelling of the eponymous capital of Belgorod, where 25 people were killed and more than 100 wounded on Saturday, would not go unanswered.

On Tuesday, Russia attacked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and the northeast of the country with dozens of missiles and drones, causing at least four deaths and more than 70 wounded, according to Ukrainian sources.

The Russian military said it was targeting military companies and a weapons depot.EFE

mos/ks