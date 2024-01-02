Gas stations overwhelmed due to truckers’ strike in India

New Delhi, Jan 2 (EFE).- A strike by truckers’ associations against an upcoming law that toughens penalties in case of hit-and-run cases has led to gas stations in several parts of India getting overwhelmed on Tuesday with long lines of vehicles apprehensive of fuel shortages.

Truck, bus and taxi drivers blocked roads and paralyzed transport services to protest against the new law in hit and run cases, where those found guilty could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of 700,000 rupees (about $8,400), especially if it results in any fatality.

“Sentencing him for 10 years of prison is like taking away the livelihood for the whole family,” former president of the All India Transporters Welfare Association, Mahendra Arya, told EFE regarding the new law, which has been passed by the parliament but yet to come into effect.

“It’s not right to load a driver with such a huge liability on their head. And the outcome is not good for the country because if this law remains, then a lot of people will get out of this driving business and stop driving and no new drivers will come,” he underlined.

The participation of fuel suppliers in the strike has sparked fears of a shortage of gasoline, causing agglomerations in front of filling stations in case protests escalate.

Fuel carriers joining in the strike has sparked fears of gas shortages especially in case the strike continues for long, leading to long queues before gas stations in several parts of the country.

Footage aired on local NDTV channel showed hundreds of cars and motorcycles forming long queues at gas stations in the states of Bihar, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh in the north, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in the center, and Maharashtra in the west.

While at some filling stations the daily fuel reserves were exhausted, several places, such as in the northern city of Chandigarh, began rationing gas distribution to avoid the collapse of services. EFE

mvg/sc