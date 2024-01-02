Paramilitaries agree with civilians in Sudan on a road map to end the war

Khartoum, Jan 2 (EFE).- The Sudanese paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces and the main civilian alliance of Sudan agreed on Tuesday on a road map and a declaration of principles to end the war between the Sudanese army and the RSF that began on April 15.

The document was agreed during a series of meetings that began on Monday in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, between the leader of the RSF, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, and that of the Democratic Civil Forces, the deposed Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok.

The Declaration of Principles, signed by Hemedti and Hamdok (who was overthrown in a joint FAR-army coup in 2021), establishes “the integrity of Sudan,” “equality of citizenship,” and a “federal, civilian, and democratic” system of government.

The pact also recognizes the need to restructure the country’s security apparatus “in accordance with international standards” in order to create “a unified, professional and national army under the control of the civilian authority.”

It was precisely the restructuring of the armed forces by integrating the FAR into the Army that set in motion the power struggle between Hemedti and General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan that led to the bloody war that has devastated much of the country.

The document also provides for the creation of another committee to “investigate who started the war,” to “monitor all human rights violations” committed since the beginning of hostilities and “judging those involved without impunity.”

Several human rights organizations and countries, such as the United States, have accused both the army and the FAR of committing crimes against humanity and even ethnic cleansing during the war, which both sides have denied.

The road map also provides for rebuilding and restoring markets, hospitals, and essential services, and a mechanism, overseen by the National Committee for the Protection of Civilians, for the return of more than 7 million displaced persons and refugees from the war.

The RSF pledged to release 451 prisoners of war and detainees in its custody since the start of the war.

The talks in Addis Ababa will continue on Wednesday as the civilian alliance seeks to include the armed forces in the talks to end the war in Sudan, which has claimed more than 12,000 lives, according to the UN. EFE

