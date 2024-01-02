Turkey detains 33 people suspected of spying for Israel

Ankara, Jan 2 (EFE).- The Turkish government has apprehended 33 people for allegedly spying for Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad, the official Anadolu news agency reported on Tuesday.

The detained people were part of a 46-member group, and security services were actively searching for the remaining 13 suspects, accused of participating in “international espionage” on behalf of Israel, Anadolu added.

The police had carried out simultaneous operations in 57 locations across eight provinces of the country as part of an ongoing investigation ordered by the counter-terrorism bureau of the Istanbul Prosecutor’s Office, it further said.

Prosecutors allege that the Mossad had assigned the group to identify, monitor, assault and kidnap foreign citizens residing in Turkey as part of an espionage operation.

Meanwhile, the Daily Sabah newspaper reported that Israel’s Mossad had previously been involved in attempts to abduct Palestinian citizens living in Turkey with special humanitarian permits.

Despite being a long-standing ally of Israel, Turkey’s relations with the Jewish state have significantly deteriorated since Erdogan assumed power in 2002.

Although diplomatic contacts were reestablished last year with plans for closer cooperation, tensions between the two nations have risen again following the outbreak of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. EFE

