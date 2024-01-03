Borrell ‘strongly condemns’ Israeli ministers’ proposal to evacuate Gazans

Brussels, Jan. 3 (EFE).- The European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, on Wednesday rejected the statements of two Israeli ministers who have advocated the evacuation of the Palestinian population of Gaza to allow the return of Jewish settlers who left the strip in 2005, calling the proposal “inflammatory” and “irresponsible.”

“I strongly condemn the inflammatory and irresponsible statements by Israeli ministers Ben Gvir and Smotrich slandering the Palestinian population of Gaza and calling for a plan for their emigration,” Borrell wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

The statement comes in response to comments made this week by the Israeli government’s national security minister, Itamar Ben Gvir, and finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, both of whom live in settlements in the Israeli-occupied West Bank that are considered illegal under international law.

On Monday, Ben Gvir told reporters that the war provides an “opportunity to concentrate on encouraging the migration of the residents of Gaza,” and that such a policy is “a correct, just, moral and humane solution.”

Smotrich said that Israel cannot allow Gaza to remain a “hothouse of 2 million people who want destroy the State of Israel,” and that the “correct solution” is to “encourage the voluntary migration of the residents of Gaza to countries that will agree to take in the refugees.”

In response, Borrell insisted in his social media message that “Forced displacements are strictly prohibited as a grave violation of (International Humanitarian Law) and words matter.”

Israel and Hamas have been at war since Oct. 7, when the Islamist group launched a surprise attack on Israel that killed some 1,200 people. In response, the Israeli army launched a fierce offensive on Gaza that has devastated the enclave and resulted in the deaths of nearly 22,000 Palestinians. EFE

