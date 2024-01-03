Egypt suspends mediation in Israel-Palestine conflict after assassination of Hamas No.2

Cairo, Jan 3 (EFE).- Egypt has frozen its mediation role in the conflict between Israel and Palestine after the assassination of Hamas second-in-command Saleh al-Arouri in Lebanon.

“Egypt has officially communicated to Israel its decision to suspend its role as a mediator between Israel and Palestinian factions in reaching an agreement to bring an end to the ongoing conflict,” an Egyptian source told EFE, requesting anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.

According to the source, the Hamas and Islamic Jihad movements have also informed Cairo of the suspension of negotiations with Israel.

Meanwhile, a senior Egyptian official told the government-affiliated channel al-Qahera News that “there was no alternative to the path of negotiation to resolve the crisis in the Gaza Strip.”

The official stressed the indispensable role of Egypt in the peace process. “In the absence of Egyptian mediation, the severity of the crisis may escalate and worsen beyond the estimates of all parties.’

So far, Egypt has not formally communicated the move.

The Egyptian authorities, acting as mediators, have put forth a three-phase plan for ending the war in Gaza.

While the specifics of the plan were not disclosed, Palestinian and Egyptian sources familiar with the discussions indicated that Egypt has proposed a “Palestinian national dialogue” as the second point of the plan.

The dialogue aims to resolve factional divisions, establish a “technocratic government” in the West Bank and Gaza, oversee reconstruction in the war-torn strip, and pave the way for parliamentary and presidential elections.

The ultimate goal of the three-point plan is to achieve a definitive cessation of attacks on Gaza and the withdrawal of the Israeli Army.

The first phase involves a proposed two-week truce, contingent on the release of 40 Israelis and 120 Palestinians, according to sources. EFE



haro-ar-ijm-ssk