Guatemala’s Indigenous people mark three months of protests against attorney general

Guatemala City, Jan. 2 (EFE) – Dozens of Indigenous people in Guatemala on Tuesday completed three months of uninterrupted sit-in at the headquarters of the Attorney General’s Office to demand the resignation of its head, Consuelo Porras.

An Indigenous mayor speaks during a protest in front of the Attorney General’s Office headquarters to demand the resignation of Attorney General Consuelo Porras, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, 2 January 2024. EFE/ David Toro

“We are tired of the crooks and that is why we have stayed in this place for almost 100 days,” declared an Indigenous mayor of the department of Sololá through a loudspeaker.

The sit-in, organized by Indigenous authorities from various departments of the country, has as its main objective to demand the resignation of Porras for her repeated attempts to annul the presidential victory of Bernardo Arévalo in the 2023 elections.

According to the leaders of the demonstration, the sit-in will continue at least until Jan. 14, when Arévalo is scheduled to assume the presidency.

“This resistance is a call for true justice, and we hope that the new authorities will take action to meet our demands,” Rosario Jolón, an Indigenous leader from the municipality of San Juan Sacatepéquez, located in the western part of the country, told EFE.

Jolón explained that the resistance camp has managed to remain in place for 92 days through the resources of the Indigenous Peoples themselves and food donations from the general population.

Since October 2023, the Indigenous Peoples of Guatemala have held several protests throughout the country against the actions of the Attorney General’s Office, which included the seizure of the results of the elections held on June 25 and the second round on Aug. 20.

The president-elect declared on Sept. 1 that Porras was carrying out a “coup d’état” against him to prevent him from taking office on Jan. 14.

Arévalo, a founders of the Seed Party, won the elections with an anti-corruption discourse, in a country where dozens of local and foreign organizations have warned that the state has been “co-opted” for several years by politicians, civil servants and former civil servants, military, legislators, judges and members of the business elite. EFE

