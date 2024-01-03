Israel, Hezbollah attack one another a day after Hamas leader’s death

Jerusalem, Jan 3 (EFE).- The Israeli army and the Shiite group Hezbollah in Lebanon targeted one another on Wednesday, a day after the death of the number two of Hamas’ political bureau, Saleh al-Arouri, in a bombing in Beirut attributed to Israel.

The Israeli defense forces said in a statement they detected the firing of projectiles towards them from southern Lebanon, in response to which their artillery launched an attack on the “source” of the fire.

Subsequently, the Israeli military attacked a “terrorist cell” in Lebanon and one of its warplanes launched an attack on the Shiite group’s infrastructure on Lebanese soil.

Hezbollah has warned that the death of al-Arouri and at least five people in the supposed Israeli drone attack on Tuesday at Hamas’ office in Beirut would not go unanswered.

The Israel-Lebanon border has been witnessing its greatest tension since the war between Hezbollah and Israel in 2006, following a resurgence of aggression by pro-Palestinian militias the day after the outbreak of the Gaza war on Oct. 7.

At least 177 people have been killed since the start of the recent hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, 13 of them – 9 soldiers and 4 civilians – in Israel and 164 in Lebanon, including 127 Hezbollah members, 16 Palestinian militias, one soldier and 20 civilians – including three journalists and three children.

Israel has deployed more than 200,000 troops to its northern border, where violence has also displaced thousands of inhabitants, with some 80,000 people evacuated from communities in northern Israel and more than 70,000 fleeing southern Lebanon. EFE

lar/sc