Latest Israeli attacks in Gaza claim 128 lives, injure 260

Jerusalem, Jan 3 (EFE).- At least 128 Palestinians died and 261 sustained injuries in Israeli attacks in Gaza over the past day, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

“The Israeli occupation committed 10 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, leaving 128 dead and 261 injured in the last 24 hours,” health ministry said.

According to the ministry, the Palestinian death toll due to the Israeli military offensive in Gaza has reached 22,313. Some 57,296 have been injured.

However, the authorities estimate that the toll could be higher, as an estimated 7,000 missing people are believed to be under the rubble of destroyed buildings.

According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, Israeli attacks since early Wednesday have caused numerous deaths and injuries, including women and children.

The bombings were concentrated mainly in the central and southern areas of the enclave.

The Israeli Army stated that its intense battle against militants continued in the city of Khan Younis in the southern area, where operations have expanded in recent days.

Wafa reported an attack with three deaths in the east of Rafah, where a significant number of the 1.9 million internally displaced people due to the conflict have sought refuge.

Bombings also continued in the al-Maghazi and Nusseirat refugee camps in the enclave’s center.

A minor died from an attack at the entrance of a school in Jabalia, in the northern area.

The Israeli military said it identified a militant attempting to plant an explosive device in a tank, leading to an airstrike that targeted the fighter and three others.

The military claimed to have discovered weapons and a safe containing hundreds of thousands of shekels (Israeli currency) in the house of a Hamas militia member.

Israeli forces located a tunnel inside a school in the Khirbet Khuzaa area in the Khan Younis region.

The war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza has lasted almost three months since the Islamist group launched a surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7, resulting in 1,200 deaths and at least 240 people taken hostage in the Palestinian enclave.

The tension has escalated throughout the region, highlighted by a recent drone attack in Beirut, Lebanon, killing Hamas’s second-in-command, Saleh al-Arouri. EFE



