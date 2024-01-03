Over 200 flights canceled as 2 planes collide at Tokyo airport

Tokyo, Jan 3 (EFE).- More than 200 flights were canceled at Tokyo’s Haneda airport as a result of a collision on the runway between a commercial flight and a Coast Guard plane that killed five people.

Japan Airlines (JAL) had to cancel 116 domestic flights that affected some 20,000 passengers, while All Nippon Airways suspended 110 flights, according to data published today by the Kyodo agency.

Authorities are yet to understand the possible causes of the Tuesday incident. Air traffic communications are not made public. Japan’s Transportation Ministry said it managed to reopen three of the airport’s four runways about four hours after the incident.

The event occurred when JAL flight 516 from Sapporo, an Airbus A350, collided with the coast guard plane – a Bombardier DHC8-300 on the runway – just after landing at 5:47pm local time (9.47 GMT), which caused both aircraft to catch fire.

The 379 occupants of the commercial flight managed to be evacuated, although 14 of them were injured, while of the six occupants of the coast guard plane, only the captain, who was seriously injured, managed to save his life.

The Coast Guard aircraft was set to transport food and water to those affected by the Monday earthquake that hit the western coast of central Japan.

JAL has said its Flight 516 was cleared to land, but it is still unknown why the Coast Guard plane was on the runway at the time.

The Ministry of Transportation, through its Transportation Safety Board, and the Tokyo Metropolitan Police are investigating the incident, with the latter suspecting that it may be a case of professional negligence.

In turn, Airbus has also announced the dispatch of a team of specialists to provide technical assistance in the investigations. EFE

tk-asb/lds