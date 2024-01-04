4 injured in Tokyo subway knife attack

Tokyo, Jan 4 (EFE).- A woman has been arrested after she allegedly stabbed four people inside a train on a busy Yamanote Line train in Tokyo, officials said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when the suspect, in her 20s, wielded a kitchen knife on a train and began attacking other passengers.

The train was traveling between the Okachimachi and Akihabara stations, Tokyo police said.

She stabbed four men, and three of them sustained critical wounds with deep cuts on their backs and arms.

Police arrested the woman on charges of attempted murder and confiscated the weapon after the passengers subdued her.

The passengers on the train activated the emergency alarm button installed on the train, prompting a station employee to alert the authorities around 11 p.m. local time.

The attack forced the company operating the service to temporarily suspend it in a part of the capital.

According to state broadcaster NHK, the woman has admitted to the charges. However, the motive is unknown.

Violent incidents are rare in Japan.

The country has strict laws for firearms, prohibited except for weapons for specific usage, such as hunting.

Last year in June, at least two Japanese soldiers were killed when a young recruit opened fire at an army training camp in Gifu.

The cadet was apprehended by soldiers who were near the scene and was later handed over to the Gifu police.

The shooting came three weeks after a man armed with a hunting rifle and a sharp blade killed four people – including two police officers – before barricading himself at his home.

It was the first violent incident since 1990 to have caused the deaths of more than two officers in a country where homicide and gun violence rates are among the lowest in the world. EFE

emg-ssk