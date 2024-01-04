Authorities rescue 31 migrants abducted on Mexico’s northern border

Mexico City, Jan 3 (EFE).- Mexican authorities on Wednesday rescued 31 migrants who had been abducted over the weekend in the state of Tamaulipas, on the border with the United States, according to Jesús Ramírez, Presidential spokesman.

“Thanks to the coordinated efforts of the government of Tamaulipas, Public prosecutor’s office, Secretariat of National Defense, National Guard and the Secretariat of Security and Civilian Protection, the rescue of the 31 migrants kidnapped on Dec. 30 was achieved,” he wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

The Mexican government had confirmed hours earlier that citizens of Colombia, Venezuela, Honduras, Ecuador and Mexico were among the 31 migrants kidnapped by an armed group last Saturday, but did not specify their identities or how many were from each country.

After the rescue, Mexican authorities did not clarify which criminal group was behind the kidnapping or the motive, but Ramirez said the migrants “are already in the hands of the authorities and are undergoing the appropriate medical examination.”

“Governor Américo Villareal has just informed us that the 31 migrants kidnapped in Tamaulipas have been rescued safe and sound. Thanks to the State authorities, National Guard and Armed Forces,” the Secretary of the Interior, Luisa María Alcalde, in charge of migration policy, also published on her X (formerly Twitter) account.

The authorities received details of the event on Dec. 30, when armed men intercepted a passenger bus traveling from the northern city of Monterrey to Matamoros, on the border with Brownsville, Texas, Secretariat of Security and Civilian Protection Rosa Icela Rodríguez said on Wednesday.

“(It was) on the Reynosa-Matamoros highway at kilometer 6, past the toll booth, that 31 of the 36 passengers traveling on the same bus were forced to get off and board five vans,” the secretary indicated in the morning conference of the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Among the actions taken to find them, she mentioned the tracking of the phones to locate the people who participated in the kidnapping, the analysis of the videos on the bus, and the use of canine binomials to track and search for the migrants.

Despite the ongoing violence suffered by migrants in Tamaulipas and other points along Mexico’s northern border, the government’s security secretary argued that the mass kidnapping was “atypical.”

The event follows the recording in December of historic numbers of people attempting to enter the United States at the border with Mexico.

Last month, Customs and Border Protection confirmed the arrival of over 2.2 million migrants from January to November. EFE

jgv/dgp