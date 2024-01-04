China conducts military patrols in disputed waters amid US-Philippine provocations

Beijing, Jan 4 (EFE).- The Chinese military has begun two-day maritime patrols in the South China Sea amid rising tensions with the Philippines in the disputed waters.

In a statement on Wednesday night, the People’s Liberation Army’s Southern Theater Command said it has organized “naval and air forces” to carry out a “routine patrol” from Wednesday to Thursday.

“Troops in the theater remain on high alert at all times to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, security, and maritime rights and interests,” the statement said.

“They remain fully aware of any military activities that disrupt the South China Sea and create flashpoints.”

According to experts, the Chinese military move came in response to the patrols by the United States and the Philippines in the disputed waters.

“Everyone knows who is creating trouble in the South China Sea and who is instigating the Philippines to provoke China constantly,” Song Zhongping, a Chinese military expert and TV commentator, told the Global Times.

“When it comes to sovereignty, we will never back off even a bit. We will use our strength to safeguard our core interests,” Song said.

The Philippines and US armies began two-day maritime patrols on Wednesday in the waters of the South China Sea, where Manila maintains a tense sovereignty dispute with Beijing.

It is the second joint patrol since November, when the US and Filipino armed forces began their first surveillance drill.

Last week, China warned Manila over its reclamation actions in the South China Sea, which the Philippines calls the West Philippine Sea.

In recent weeks, there have been altercations between China and the Philippines in these waters, which Beijing claims almost in its entirety amid territorial claims by Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Brunei.

On Dec. 10, the Philippines accused the Chinese coast guard of firing a water cannon and ramming its replenishment vessels near Ayungin Atoll (known as Ren’ai in China), causing “severe engine damage.”

The atoll is located less than 200 nautical miles from the Philippine coast, the limit set by international law to delimit the exclusive economic zone of a country.

China cites historical reasons for claiming sovereignty over the South China Sea.

In 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration ruled in favor of Manila in its complaint against the claims of the Chinese authorities, a ruling China refused to abide by. EFE

