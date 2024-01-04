Court rejects Trump’s bid to delay defamation trial over rape accusation

New York, Jan 3 (EFE).- A New York federal appeals court denied Donald Trump’s request to postpone the upcoming civil trial for defaming E. Jean Carroll on Wednesday after the writer accused the former president of raping her in the mid-1990s.

The trial, scheduled for Jan. 16 before Judge Lewis Kaplan, will determine the monetary damages owed to Carroll unless the US Supreme Court accepts Trump’s appeal.

Trump had claimed he was protected by presidential immunity when he alleged that Carroll had concocted her rape accusations when she went public with it in 2019.

Judge Kaplan has ruled that Trump did not have presidential immunity, even though he was in the White House when Carroll made public her claim in a book in 2019 that he had raped her.

Trump denied and even said he did not know her.

The former president appealed the judge’s ruling at the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, which ruled against him in December, noting that Trump had given up his possible defense of presidential immunity by not filing that appeal for years after Carroll sued him.

The former president appealed again but the panel of judges rejected his request without explanation.

Carroll will sit in the witness chair in the new trial, just as she did last year, something that Trump himself could also do, according to his lawyers. EFE rh-ssk