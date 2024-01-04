Houthi movement accuses US-led naval alliance of posing ‘threat’ to Red Sea shipping

Sanaa, Jan 4 (EFE3).- Yemen’s Houthi militants claimed on Thursday that the newly formed US-led naval alliance poses a grave threat to shipping in the Red Sea.

This comes as warships have been deployed to counter insurgent attacks on commercial vessels in the region.

The Houthi political bureau said in a statement that the establishment of a US alliance to protect Israeli ships represented a grave threat to the safety of international shipping in the Red Sea.

It emphasized that those involved must bear the consequences of this dangerous and irresponsible escalation.

The note was released after the United States and 11 other countries, including Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan, demanded on Wednesday that the Houthis end their attacks in the Red Sea immediately.

“America and its evil allies must realize that their malicious alliance won’t prevent Yemen from continuing to support Gaza through military operations targeting Israeli ships or those heading to occupied Palestinian ports,” the note added.

Last week, the United States announced a military coalition of more than 20 nations under the name “Operation Prosperity Guardian” to counter Houthi attacks in the region and protect ships transiting the Red Sea.

Commenting on this alliance, the Iran-backed Shiite movement said that any attack on Yemen would trigger a broad and significant response while warning Israel that any coalition action would make ships vulnerable to Yemeni attacks as long as the aggression and blockade on Gaza continues.

Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi condemned the death of ten of his members at the hands of the naval coalition last Dec. 31, saying the United States had committed folly.

Al-Houthi threatened the action and said that this criminal aggression would not go unanswered and unpunished, referring to the incidents that took place when ten insurgents attacked the container ship Maersk Hangzhou, and in response, the US sank three rebel ships in the Red Sea.

Nearly 15% of the world’s seaborne trade passes through the Red Sea, including 8% of the world’s grain trade, 12% of the world’s seaborne oil trade, and 8% of the world’s liquefied natural gas trade. EFE

