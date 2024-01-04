India expresses solidarity with Iran over terrorist attacks that killed 84

New Delhi, Jan 4 (EFE).- The Indian government on Thursday expressed solidarity with Iran following a terrorist attack in the central city of Kerman that killed 84 people.

The attack took place on Wednesday when thousands of people had gathered to mark the fourth anniversary of the death of General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in 2020 in a US drone attack in Iraq.

“We are shocked and saddened by the terrible bombings in the Kerman City of Iran. At this difficult time, we express our solidarity with the government and people of Iran,” Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said on social media platform X.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims and with the wounded,” he said.

At least 284 people were injured in the attack, including several who got caught in a stampede after the first explosion.

The head of the judiciary and former Intelligence Minister, Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei, blamed the attacks on the United States and Israel and vowed that the “perpetrators and those responsible for the attack will soon be apprehended and brought to justice”.

Several countries, including China and Venezuela, condemned the attack.

The US on Wednesday said it had no reason to believe that Israel was involved in the attack. EFE

