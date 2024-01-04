Israel says three civilians reported missing after Hamas attack are hostages

Jerusalem, Jan 4 (EFE) – The Israel Defense Forces said Thursday that three civilians reported missing after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack are being held hostage by the Islamist group in the Gaza Strip.

Nearly three months after the attack, Israel is still working to verify and identify those who were killed, missing or abducted that day.

At least 132 of the more than 250 people Hamas kidnapped during the raid are still being held in Gaza, Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari told a news conference.

Earlier, Israeli authorities said at least 22 of the hostages still in Gaza had been killed.

Hamas ignited the war with Israel on Oct. 7 after launching a massive assault that included the firing of thousands of rockets and the simultaneous infiltration of thousands of militiamen who massacred some 1,200 people and kidnapped more than 250 in towns and army bases near Gaza.

A total of 110 hostages were released alive, 86 Israelis and 24 foreigners. Most regained their freedom at the end of November, during a week-long cease-fire that allowed their exchange for 240 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

In addition, the Israeli army has recovered the bodies of eleven other hostages, including at least three who were mistakenly killed by Israeli soldiers. EFE

