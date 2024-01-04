UN rights chief ‘very disturbed’ by Israeli calls to resettle Gazans in third countries

Geneva, Jan 4 (EFE). – The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, on Thursday expressed deep concerns over the Israeli government’s proposals to relocate residents of Gaza to third countries.

“Very disturbed by high-level Israeli officials’ statements on plans to transfer civilians from Gaza to third countries,” Turk said in a brief statement shared by the UN human rights office on X, formerly Twitter.

Turk highlighted that approximately 85% of the Gaza population has already been displaced since the conflict began on Oct. 7, emphasizing, “They have the right to return to their homes.”

“Int’l law prohibits forcible transfer of protected persons within or deportation from occupied territory,” he insisted.

The UN reaction comes amid reports suggesting that senior Israeli politicians from conservative parties are advocating for Gaza residents to leave the Strip.

According to Israeli media outlets, the country’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich have recently expressed support for the voluntary migration of an estimated 2.4 million Gazans.

Moreover, they proposed the establishment of Israeli settlements in the war-torn Gaza.

Media also reported that the Israeli government has initiated negotiations with several countries to host Gaza residents.

The Republic of Congo has reportedly expressed readiness to receive the displaced Gazans, according to these reports.

